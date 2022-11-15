Shrubs and vines surround transformers in the city

Frequent power outages increase in the city

Aurangabad:

Due to encroachment of shrubs and vines on electricity transformers and poles, there has been an increase in power outages. The dangerous tree branches were cut before the monsoon. However various colonies still experience outages. The aggrieved citizens have demanded the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) to provide relief.

Areas including Begumpura, Pahadsinghpura, Bhadkal Gate, Bhavsingpura, Cidco N-8, Seven Hill Flyover, TV Center, N-1 Town Center, Garkheda area, Hudco, Chikalthana industrial area and Satara-Deolai experience frequent outages throughout the day. Every Friday, maintenance work is done by MSEDCL by shutting off the power supply. However, the outages continue on other days.

There have been incidents of power outages during the Diwali festival as well. MSEDCL had appointed a special team to prevent power outages. But that didn't make much difference. Entrepreneurs say that power outages happen in the industrial sector on a daily basis. Low pressure power supply or increased pressure supply results in damaging of household electronic items.

Drive after monsoon

The department has taken up the task of disconnecting connections with overdue electricity bills, and a drive is also underway to remove dangerous wires. The supply is disconnected during the drive for a few minutes. Tree branches and vines that have grown near the transformer and poles will be removed on priority after monsoon season, said Prakash Jamdade, superintending engineer, Aurangabad city circle.