Sindhu Sangule gets Ph D

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has awarded Ph D in Hindi to Sindhu Sangule Waje. She presented a thesis on the topic "Krushna sobti ke upanyasoki nayikao ka charitragat adhyayan" under the guidance of Dr Rama Dudhmande, Dr IBP Mahila College, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. MGM University chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, founder of Humanities and Social Sciences Rekha Shelke congratulated her.