Siraj Wahab bereaved

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Senior citizen Noor Jahan Begum Abdul Wahab Jazb (75,Ahbab Colony) passed away on Wednesday evening.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Jama Masjid, Buddhilane, on Thursday evening while the burial took place at Dargah Huzuri Shamiyan premises.

She was the mother of Arab News managing editor Siraj Wahab and Lokmat Times senior proofreader Noor-Ul-Wahab. She leaves behind six sons and three daughters.