Sister-in-law allegedly hires killers for Rs 30 lakh to murder brother-in-law

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Marathwada Janata Vikas Parishad has urged CM Devendra Fadnavis to establish an IT park in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, requesting land in Auric City for the project. Parishad leaders Anant Acharya and Mohan Phule highlighted the need for the park as companies like Ather and Toyota plan to enter the city.

The parishad, founded under senior freedom fighter Govindbhai Shroff, also demanded an extension of the Marathwada Statutory Development Board’s term, annual state cabinet meetings in the city, city development plans, and the creation of a City Development Authority for better coordination. A recent report confirmed that 25 TMC of water from the Krishna basin could be supplied to drought-affected Marathwada under the Krishna-Bhima stabilization and river-linking project, potentially irrigating 1 lakh hectares of farmland in Dharashiv, Latur, and Beed districts.