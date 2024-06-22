Snag in 1400 mm pipeline creates gap of 8 hours in water supply

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city's water supply disruption every one to two days has become routine. On Saturday afternoon, a 1400 mm diameter water pipeline at the railway station square (at the entrance) suddenly started leaking. The repair work including excavation and welding was carried out on a war footing. As a result, the water supply to the old city was disrupted for a total of eight hours. Additionally, due to a malfunction at the Pharola water treatment plant, the water supply to the city, including Cidco-Hudco, was halted for three hours.

Apart from repairing this snag, the repair works at Shahaganj, Jinsi, and Delhi Gate were also undertaken by the civic officials. The water supply was shut off from 8 am to 2 pm and was resumed after completion. The water supply was interrupted for six hours. Coincidentally, after the water supply resumed, the electricity supply was shut off at 3 PM to replace the CT (Current Transformer) at the power substation in the campus of Pharola water treatment plant. Consequently, the water supply through the 1400 mm and 700 mm diameter pipelines was halted. After the work was completed at 5 pm, the water supply through both pipelines was resumed. the city's water supply had a gap of eight hours in total, said the executive engineer (water supply) K M Phalak. It is learnt that the municipal corporation announced of supplying water to some areas by late in the evening.