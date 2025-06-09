Society takes note of good work: VC Dr Yeole

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Society certainly takes note of work done honestly, sincerely in field or sector,” said Dr Pramod Yeole, the Vice Chancellor of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences and also the former VC of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

He was speaking in a programme organised to give farewell to Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, the former Dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology and senior Professor in the Department of Zoology (Bamu), who recently retired.

Former divisional commissioner Dr Umakant Dangat, former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, chairman of Deogiri Bank Kishor Shitole, Rajesh Karpe, Dr Ram Chavan and others were present on the stage for the programme. Dr Sardarsingh Bainade conducted the proceedings of the programme while Sharwari Waykar proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Kailas Ambhure, Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Laxmikant Shinde and others were also present.