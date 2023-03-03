Son dies on same spot, where mother died in accident before

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 17-old-boy died as his speeding car dashed the foot-over bridge opposite Saint Francis De Sales High School in the wee hours on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Soham Niraj Navale (17, Gajanan Maharaj Mandir area). Moreover, his motor had died at the same spot in an accident, seven years back, the police said.

Soham was studying in the class tenth and on Thursday, he had his examination. In the evening, he, his father, and his sister had gone to an ice cream parlour as Soham had done well in the examination. When they returned home, his father and sister went to sleep. At midnight, Soham, without the knowledge of his family members took the car to Kranti Chowk. While returning, his speeding car dashed to the angle of the walking bridge on Jalna Road near SFS School at around 1.55 am. A case has been registered with the Jinsi police station. PSI Raosaheb Kakad is further investigating the case.

Police said, Soham was studying in class tenth in Won Garden School. He was not perfect in driving but was very fond of it. He had gone with his family to an ice-cream parlour at Connaught Place in the evening. At midnight, he secretly took away the car (MH20 Y 6819) and went to Kranti Chowk. When his father woke up, he found Soham and the car missing. Then, he and his daughter went out in search of Soham on his two-wheeler but did not find him.

A case has been registered against his father based on the complaint lodged by himself, said PI Ashok Bhandare.

Car tore into two pieces

Soham came speedily in his car from Kranti Chowk towards SFS and dashed on the angle of the foot-over bridge. The dash was so severe that the car tore into two pieces. Some part of the car was thrown away from the road. Senior Pi Surendra Malale, PSI Meera Chavan and others rushed to the spot and took away the car from the road with the help of a crane.

Mother dies on the same spot

Niraj Navale is a property dealer and he has a son and a daughter. In 2016, his wife died after a dash by a speeding vehicle on the same spot near SFS school while she was crossing the road. Unfortunately, Soham also met a tragic end in the same spot.