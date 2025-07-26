Special mahapuja performed at 211 hanuman temples across city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Despite steady rainfall, devotion soared on the first Saturday of Shravan as special Mahapujas and Abhisheks were held at 211 Hanuman temples citywide.

At Supari Hanuman Temple in Gulmandi, the ritual began at 7 am , led by priest Ravi Pujari. The idol was adorned with floral garlands, a silver crown, and traditional ornaments. Inspired by the Bhadra Maruti temple in Khultabad, the ‘Jai Bhadra Hanuman Sukhantu’ temple on Sarafa Road offered 1,01,100 Bel leaves and featured a creative display of the 12 Jyotirlingas. Other major Hanuman temples that drew large crowds included Dakshinmukhi Hanuman in Aurangpura, Jagrut Hanuman in Pandhariba, Langotiya Hanuman in Kasari Bazar, Jabare Hanuman in Jadhavmandi, Rokadiya Hanuman in New Rokadiya Colony, and Smashan Maruti in Kailasnagar. Meanwhile, the Jai Bhadra Hanuman Sukhantu temple has announced themed decorations for each upcoming Shravan Saturday, including dates (second Saturday), assorted fruits (third), and cardamom with bananas (fourth).