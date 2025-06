Special train to Pandharpur on Saturday for Ashadhi Ekadashi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

To facilitate travel for warkaris (devotees) heading to Pandharpur on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, the South Central Railway will operate a special train on Saturday via Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, running on the Nagarsol–Miraj–Nagarsol route. The train will halt at the following stations: Rotegaon, Lasur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Partur, Selu, Manwat Road, Parbhani, Gangakhed, Parli Vaijnath, Latur Road, Latur, Dharashiv, Barshi, Kurduwadi, and Pandharpur. The Nagarsol–Miraj special train will arrive at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar station at 8.30 pm on Saturday. After a five-minute halt, it will depart for Pandharpur.