Specially-abled individual to manage second petrol pump of corporation

Municipal administrator to perform Bhoomipujan of corporation’s second petrol pump

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has started selling petrol and diesel for the past few years. After the success of the first pump at Central Zakat Naka, now the second pump is being started at Kanchanwadi. Administrator G Sreekanth performed the Bhoomipujan of this pump on Sunday. The special thing is that these pumps will be operated by specially-abled.

The first pump was commissioned at the central Zakat Naka in June 2021. So far, the CSMC has received an income of Rs1.5 crore. Administrator G Sreekanth approved the opening of new petrol pumps at seven places in the city. Bhoomipujan of new pump work was done at Kanchanwadi. The HPCL company is going to set up this petrol pump. Petrol, diesel, CNG gas and charging facility will be available at this place. Pumps shall be operated by persons with disabilities. The administrator suggested that this pump should be named as Saksham petrol pump. The Bhoomipujan programme was attended by disabled brothers. On this occasion, HPCL company deputy manager Vishal Sharma, sales manager Ajay Sinha, executive engineer Amol Kulkarni, assistant commissioner Kailas Jadhav and Anil Bonde were present. Bhoomipujan of the rest of the petrol pumps will be done soon.