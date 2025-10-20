Spending time with elders is best gift to them

I am currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Geriatrics, and through my association with the department, I have come to truly understand the importance of spending meaningful time with our elders—the unsung heroes of yesteryears. They are a living treasure, holding within them wisdom, experiences, and memories that are invaluable.

With this realisation, especially after the pandemic, I made a personal resolution to visit my grandparents’ native place during Diwali each year and dedicate time to be with them. Since childhood, they have always gone out of their way to ensure the happiness and joy of the younger members of the family during festivals. However, as they grow older and begin to face health challenges, their mobility becomes restricted, making it harder for them to actively participate in family celebrations. The meetings with them creates a deeply nostalgic and heartwarming atmosphere.

This year, due to my official commitments, I didn’t have official holidays during Diwali. Nevertheless, I made it a point to visit Parbhani and spent a day with my grandparents on Sunday. Even that short time was incredibly special and meaningful.