Sports teacher found Covid positive

Aurangabad, Dec 23:

Sensation prevailed in the health circle after a 57-year-old sports teacher from an old private school in Aurangpura has been reported as Covid positive during RT-PCR testing, on Tuesday. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) health section has been geared up and undertook RT-PCR test of all teachers and students.

RT-PCR of all teachers/students

The municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha confirmed the development saying," The RT-PCR test upon the teacher was held on Monday and was reported as positive on Tuesday. We immediately conducted RT-PCR tests of 23 teachers (his colleagues) and all of them have been tested negative. We have also spared four teams to conduct RT-PCR tests of all students studying in classes from Standard Vth to VIIth. There is a total of 864 students in the school. Meanwhile, the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) laboratory has sent the sample to NIV-Pune for Genome Sequencing and the report will be received in a week."

Treatment at home

The AMC health section is tracing the movement of the sports teacher. The patient is under home quarantine and he will be undergoing treatment under the guidance of an MGM doctor, said Dr Mandlecha.