Sr.Clerk booked for tampering documents for recruitment in police department

Aurangabad, March 12:

A clerk gained a job in the police department by tampering with the original date of birth on the documents. Later, he changed the date of birth again in the service book when the retirement was near. The cheating came to the fore during the checking of the list of the retiring employees. It was informed to the commissioner of police and DCP (administration). Taking cognizance of the matter, CP issued an order to the crime branch PI to conduct an inquiry. It was found that the senior clerk gained a job by tampering date of birth on the document and also tampered with it again in the service book. A case of cheating was registered with Begumpura police station, based on the complaint lodged by administrative officer Baburao Shinde against the senior clerk Ramesh Annarao Pimple.

According to the complaint, Pimple changed his date of birth on the document from March 18, 1961, to March 18, 1964. He was transferred from Aurangabad rural police to Aurangabad police commissionerate. He took his service book into his custody on July 30, 2018, and again changed the date from March 18, 1964, to March 18, 1968, due to which his retirement date become March 31, 2026, Shinde mentioned in the complaint. PSI Vishal Bodkhe is further investigating the case.

While checking the service books of the retiring clerks, senior clerk Sanjay Salunke found that there was tampering in the service book. He informed to CP and DCP. CP Dr Nikhil Gupta directed crime branch PI Avinash Aghav to conduct an inquiry. Aghav then gained the documents from Pimple’s school and Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, from which it was cleared that the date of birth was tampered.