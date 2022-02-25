State approves 179 posts under new staffing pattern in Wakf Board

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 25:

To strengthen the functioning of the Maharashtra State Board of Wakfs (MSBW), the Maha Vikas Aghadi-led state government has approved filling up of 179 posts (of different cadres) in the first phase. The permission has been granted for the second time by the state government through revision.

It may be noted that the headquarters of MSBW is at Panchakki. The head office is visited by people from all over Maharashtra. The post of chief executive officer (CEO) is responsible, but no permanent CEO has been appointed so far. The post is filled up presently on a deputation basis. Due to the dearth of staff, there is a huge burden of work upon the existing staff. Hence the work is not done in one day due to shortage of staff. Earlier, the state government has permitted to fill up 106 posts. Now it has sanctioned the staffing pattern of 179 posts. Hence the Wakf Board employees are delighted on hearing the news.

Filling of posts

The posts approved for filling under new staffing pattern include chief executive officer (CEO), deputy CEO, special superintendent (2), stenographers of higher grade (2), junior engineers and superintendents (12), district wakf officers (27), IT Officer, legal advisor, legal assistants (2), internal auditor, senior clerk, system analyst, clerks (39), cashier, clerk-cum-typists (47), drivers (2) and peons (38).