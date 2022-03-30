State Board, teachers face difficulties in SSC, HSC answer sheets collection

Aurangabad, March 30:

The Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) and teachers are facing difficulties in the collection and submission of answer books of SSC and HSC.

It may be noted that the State Board started conducting HSC examinations on March 4 while SSC students are taking their annual papers from March 15.

The Aurangabad division is sending answer books for the assessment to the schools' teachers. The answer books assessment should be completed and sent back in 21 days to the Board. Only a handful of subjects papers of SSC and HSC are left now.

There are difficulties in the submission of answer books to the MSBSHSE because of the ongoing employees strike of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). Also, members of the non-aided schools' action committee boycott the assessment work and this will increase the difficulties of the Divisional Board in preparing the results on time.

There is a shortage of transportation facilities due to the ST Mandal employees' strike in the State this year. In such a situation, it is becoming difficult for the teachers to submit the assessed answer sheets and carry them from one place to another. The submission of answer sheets may be delayed.

So, District Junior College Teachers union demanded to provide district and tehsil level answer book collection centres like it was in the past.

Ravindra Patil, Govind Shinde, Sambhaji Kamandar, Rajendra Pagare, Govind Shinde, Champalal Kate, Mangesh More, Nikhil Sahastrabuddhe and others made a demand with Divisional Board Secretary. Ravindra Tammewar, head of the Publicity unit of the Unaided School Action Committee said that teachers in Non-aided schools have boycotted the examinations.

Secretary of Aurangabad division R P Patil said that the work of evaluation of the answer sheets is going on regularly. “Due to a low number of buses, it is getting late by two to three days. So, there is no problem,” he added.

Deputy Director of Education and charge president of Divisional Board of Education Anil Sable said that the first paper of English subject of HSC was held on March 4 while answer sheets after evaluation were expected to return to the Board within 21 days. “The chief moderator requested a four-day extension. There is no problem other than bringing the parcel,” he added.