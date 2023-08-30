State grants Rs 40 crore for Marathwada Muktisangram Day celebrations

State Government orders to undertake development works and conduct various programmes to mark 75 years of the day.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The State Government has issued an order sanctioning a fund of Rs 40 crore for the development of the city as a part of Marathwada Muktisangram Din Amrut Mahotsav. The order directs to undertake beautification, colouring and painting, conducting artists’ meet and other programmes. Meanwhile, it is a challenge before the administration as it has to plan and complete the works in a span of 15 days.

The flag hoisting is held every year to mark the Marathwada Liberation Day at the Siddharth Garden memorial on September 17. Two days ago, the chief minister Eknath Shinde announced the grant of Rs 40 crore fund for the grand celebration. Accordingly, the government issued an order on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the district collector has been given responsibility to ensure that there is no misuse of funds. All the work has to be done through an e-tendering process. The government has also laid down 20 conditions in this regard.

The list of works proposed to be done through fund

Beautification of Katkat Gate Square

Constructing bicycle track from Delhi Gate to Harsul T- Point

Clearing and beautification of roads left turns in Zone IV

Construction of footpath from TV Centre to Jaiswal Hall

Electrification works on main roads on temporary and permanent basis

Repairing and painting of steel grills fixed on dividers of main roads in Zone IV

Construction of landscape in Botanical Garden (N-8, Cidco)

Tarring of road and constructing footpath from Mukundwadi Bus Stop to Soham Auto

Development of traffic island in Railway Station area

Development of Harsul T-Point square

Beautification of roads through plantation of decorative plants

Beautification of crossroad beneath the Town Hall flyover

Beautification and painting of dividers and squares in Zone I, II and IX

Development of food lane in Botanical Garden

Beautification of traffic island in Osmanpura

Preservation of Shiv Shrishti at Kranti Chowk

Development of road furniture works at different places

Conducting main flag hoisting programme at Siddharth Garden

Construction of footpath from Sutagirni Chowk to Janaki Hotel and beautification of the square

Erection of entrance arches on main roads

Cultural programmes including artists meet on the eve of Liberation Day

Beautification of Connaught Garden in Cidco

Repairing of various gardens in the city.