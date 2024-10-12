State level singing competition held in Govt College of Arts & Sci

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Department of Music of the Government College of Arts and Science conducted Lata Mangeshkar state-level singing competition recently. This year, a total of 52 contestants from across the State participated in the competition.

Megha Thete, Milind Damodare and Pradeep Motarwar were the chief guests at the inaugural ceremony of the contest. Arvind Pingle and Trishna were the judges. The names of prize winners are as follows Chaitali Jadhav-first prize (Deogiri College), Sumedh More -second prize (Oyster Institute of Pharmacy, Karmad), Vaishnavi Shejul-third prize (Maulana Azad College). The consolation prize winners are as follows Parth Oak (Deogiri College) and, Bhavisha Dashrathe (Government College of Arts and Science).

Vikas Chaudhary, (Chairman-CREDAI), Dr Santosh Kasture and Dr Dipti Kasture were the chief guests for the prize distribution ceremony. Principal Dr Rohini Kulkarni, head of Music Department Vaishali Deshmukh and IQAC Coordinator Dr Ramprasad Kale were alsopresent. Sandhya Kanade conducted the proceedings of the programme. Rahul Aghade, Sachin Ighare, Uday Pofale, Gayatri Kulkarni and Yogini Pimple worked for the success of the event.