State-of-art radiology, pathology centres to be started on PPP basis

GMCH says give manpower, State stresses on ‘PPP’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra government has announced its decision to establish government medical colleges and super-specialty intensive care hospitals through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) policy. The policy will include the initiation of up-to-date radiology and pathology centers in government institutions under the medical education department.

The decision was made after medical education minister, Girish Mahajan, reviewed the condition of super specialty hospitals in the state, including the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Mahajan said that the decision of PPP policy for establishing government medical colleges and intensive care hospitals in the State is expected to improve the healthcare infrastructure in Maharashtra and provide better medical facilities to the people. During the meeting, the GMCH administration informed the minister that the outpatient department, which includes MRI, dialysis, and angiography services, is currently operational in the super-specialty hospital.

The administration further stated that if the necessary manpower, consisting of 76 nurses, four full time sisters, one matron, and 14 technical staff, is provided, the services of the inpatient department, including angioplasty, can be immediately initiated. The administration also stated that the services can be started within 15 days if the required staff is provided. GMCH dean Dr Sanjay Rathod, Dr Sudhir Chaudhary, Dr Vikas Rathod and other officials were present.

Despite opposition, PPP approved

Super-specialty hospital is being operated on 'PPP' despite opposition. The organization coming in PPP will not be a social organization and will operate the hospital on its own way. Public representatives from other places come together to oppose the decision. However, here we do not come together, said MP Imtiaz Jaleel.