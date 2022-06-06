State okays construction of Jackwell valuing Rs 51 crore

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 6:

The chief minister Uddhav Thackeray today approved the proposal of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) to construct Jackwell in the bed of Jayakwadi Dam under new water supply scheme. The state government will now re-submit the proposal to the Central Government for approval through online.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has published the final notification regarding the declaration of sanctuary around Jayakwadi Dam as the eco-sensitive zone in 2018. The area of sanctuary comprise of 141 km.

Earlier, to implement the new water supply scheme works, the MJP submitted its design to seek MoEFCC’s permission. The state government okayed it and sent the proposal offline to the union MoEFCC for further process. However, the MJP was directed to resubmit new proposal and that too online. Hence the committee headed by the CM okayed construction of Jackwell on Monday and will soon forward it to the Centre online.

MJP executive engineer Ajay Singh said, “ The construction of Jackwell will start only after receiving approval from the Centre. In the meantime, we have started laying of main pipelines from the source from today.”

Rs 51 crore for Jackwell

The design to construct the state-of-the-art Jackwell has been finalised. It will come up next to the existing Jackwell of DMIC.

2.17 hectares land for Jackwell

The new Jackwell is being made considering the demand for water by the citizens of Aurangabad city in the year 2050. The scheme aims at lifting and transporting 600 MLD of water from the dam to the city. Hence an area of 2.17 acres of land has been proposed for the Jackwell including the pump houses, it is learnt.