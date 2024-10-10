State to conduct LiDar survey of 98 heritage sites in Marathwada

Lokmat News Network

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar:

A photogrammetric and LiDAR survey of state-protected monuments in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division is set to take place. On Thursday, the government approved the proposal for this purpose. The survey will cover 98 heritage sites in Marathwada, under the custodian of the Department of State Archaeology (DSA), using satellite. Besides, on-site inspections will also be conducted to assess the condition of these historical sites.

The Assistant Director (DSA) Jaya Wahane said, “ The jurisdiction of our office comprises four districts - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, and Dhule. A total of 98 heritage sites across these districts will undergo LiDAR surveying.”

Funds allocated for preservation and restoration

Janjala Fort - ₹12 Crore

On October 8, the government approved a budget of ₹12.54 crore for the preservation and restoration of Talatam Fort, also known as Janjala Fort, in the Sillod tehsil. The fort is recognized as either Janjala or Jarandi, based on nearby villages.

Navkhanda Palace - ₹2 Crore

An administrative approval of Rs 2.13 crore has been granted for the restoration of the Navkhanda Palace, a state-protected monument in the city. This will soon lead to significant changes to the Palace.

Shahganj Mosque - ₹75 Lakh

The government also granted administrative approval for ₹75.90 lakh for the restoration work of the Shahganj Mosque, another state-protected monument.