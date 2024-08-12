State to witness Rs 1L crore investment in next 10 days: Uday Samant

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Industry Minister Uday Samant today underlined that four industries have invested a massive Rs 53,000 crore in the Auric City of Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). This investment is expected to spark an industrial revolution in Marathwada. Besides, an investment of another Rs 1 lakh crore is expected in the state in the next eight to ten days, said Samant while addressing a press conference in the city on Monday.

Opponents have started spreading false propaganda, claiming that these investment announcements are being made with the upcoming assembly elections in mind. However, the felicitation of senior officials from the companies investing in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and myself by the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (Massia) has served as a slap to the critics, underlined the Industry Minister.

He said that four companies—Lubrizol, Ather Energy, Toyota-Kirloskar, and JSW Mobility—have decided to invest approximately Rs 53,000 crore in Auric City. Due to this investment, Massia honoured me as the Industry Minister and the company officials today. These companies will create employment opportunities for about 15,000 youths. The companies have been advised to provide skill development training to the youth to meet their requirements for skilled manpower. Besides, an ecosystem for the necessary spare parts already exists here. However, the companies have also been instructed to interact with small entrepreneurs to develop a vendor chain locally, said Samant.

Although an investment of Rs 53,000 crore has come to Marathwada, another Rs 1 lakh crore investment will come to Maharashtra in the next eight to ten days. This investment will be distributed across various regions of Maharashtra, he mentioned. Despite this, opponents are attempting to create a fake narrative that this investment is only for the elections.

Opposition to play politics on Maratha reservation

The opposition boycotted the all-party meeting called to decide whether the Maratha community should be given reservation under the OBC category or not. The reservation granted by Devendra Fadnavis was upheld in the High Court, but it did not survive in the Supreme Court because Uddhav Thackeray failed to appoint a lawyer in time. The opposition wanted to play politics over the reservation issue, accused said Uday Samant.

Region to get water in 3 years through River Linking Project

State Housing Minister Atul Save, while answering a question, said that the water issue in Marathwada will be permanently resolved within three years by bringing water from the rivers flowing into the Konkan region through a River Linking Project. Save assured that the Central and State Governments would not fall short in providing the necessary funds for this project.