State Urdu Sahitya Academy awards

Year 2022

Journalism Award – Abdul Wahed Farooqui– An Urdu journalist has been honoured in recognition of his contribution in the field of Urdu journalism. Farooqui has been editing an Urdu weekly since 2014. The weekly promotes the language through special articles, columns and interviews.

Special Award – Siddiqui Muhammad Mubeen– Promising recipient has been selected for the award for contributing to promoting the Urdu language through conducting activities such as Mushairas and competitions through social organisations.

Literary Award – Dr Shahab Afsar was honoured in recognition of his exceptional short story ‘Mere Afsane’. With four acclaimed collections to his name, his work resonates deeply with readers and critics nationwide. He also leads a CBSE school in the city that blends modern education with moral development.

Year 2023

Layout Designer Award – Abdul Qavi Ateeque Ahmed Siddiqui has been honoured with the Best Layout Design Award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to design excellence and creativity.

Special Award –Dr Dost Muhammad Khan is Professor and former Principal of Marathwada College of Education. Has more than 37 years of teaching experience. A total of six students 12 students completed PhD under his guidance. He taught subjects like Educational Psychology, Evaluation, Statistics, Mathematics and Technology. He was honoured with an award for his remarkable contribution in the field of education.

Exemplary Teacher (School) Award – (Late) Muhammad Ghaus Ghulam Murtaza had been working at a Zilla Parishad School in Phulambri. He was selected for the award for his contribution to education. After the nomination, he passed away around 16 months ago.