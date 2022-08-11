Stepping Stones fetes grade X and XII toppers

Aurangabad, August 10: Stepping Stones High School felicitated its Grade X and XII toppers of the CBSE 2021-22, recently. The chief guest was vice-chancellor of the MGM University Dr Vilas Sapkal. The ceremony commenced with the school song followed by the prayer song. Principal Dr Michael D’Cruize welcomed the chief guest and the parents. He motivated the students and the teachers alike to strive for perfection and give their very best. The Steppers presented a magnificent spectacle of love and pride via their musical and dance performances.

The ceremony saw more than 120 Steppers being honoured for their outstanding performance in the academic arena. The auditorium echoed with the thunderous applause and cheers for the awardees. The outstanding school result is the outcome of the concerted and unanimous efforts of the School Management, Principal, Heads, teachers, tudents and their parents. It also shows the school’s striving for brilliance and the staff’s commitment to the students and academics.