Stickers to be pasted on 5 L vehicles in support of renaming
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 23, 2023 07:10 PM2023-03-23T19:10:02+5:302023-03-23T19:10:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP City unit started a campaign to paste stickers on vehicles on Thursday in support of the renaming of the city.
Its city unit president Shirish Boralkar inaugurated the drive. The party has set a target of pasting stickers on 5 lakh vehicles. BJP leader Suhas Dashrathe has taken a lead for the campign.
Dilip Thorat, Rajendra Sable, Arvind Dongaonkar, Arun Gudge, Manisha Bhansali, Shaikh Hafiz, Shriniwas Kulkarni, Sahebrao Nikam, Shaikh Salim and others were present.