Strict action ordered in tragedy

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 11, 2025 22:40 IST2025-06-11T22:40:03+5:302025-06-11T22:40:03+5:30

"The incident at Siddharth Garden is truly tragic. We are extending all possible help to the victims' families. I ...

Strict action ordered in tragedy | Strict action ordered in tragedy

Strict action ordered in tragedy

"The incident at Siddharth Garden is truly tragic. We are extending all possible help to the victims' families. I have directed the police and the Municipal Commissioner to take strict action against those responsible."

- Sanjay Shirsat, Guardian Minister

Open in app