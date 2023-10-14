Strict police bandobast for Navratri

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city police have planned the security strategy for averting any untowards incident during the Navratri festival in the city. The Karnapura fair will start from Sunday and the Raas Dandiya functions at various places from Monday. The youngsters are well prepared for this festive season. To maintain law and order and to accomplish the festival peacefully, 300 officers and police employees will be deployed at the Karnapura fair. Similarly, 131 officers and 1939 employees at various places in the city. The police administration has granted permission for the Raas Dandiya function till 12 midnight only on October 22 and 23.

Under the guidance of DCP Nitin Bagade, ACP Ashok Thorat, four PI, 20 API, PSI, 202 male constables and 57 women constables along with 30 SRPF jawans will be deployed at Karnapura. Police will also keep a vigil in civil dress and through CCTV cameras on the fair.

There are 12 very sensitive and 54 sensitive points in the city. In all, 29 PI, 102 PSI, PSI, 1675 male constables and 264 lady constables will be deployed at various places in the city.

ACP Ashok Thorat said that the police administration has made complete arrangement to maintain law and order during Navratri. People while going to the fair should not wear costly jewellery.