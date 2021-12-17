Strike continues while ST buses carry 3494 passengers

Aurangabad, Dec 17:

As many as 47 state transport corporation buses made 139 trips on Friday with the help of their employees who reported on work. In all, 3,494 passengers traveled through the buses.

In all, 485 passengers traveled in 14 private Shivshahi buses on Aurangabad-Pune route and 110 passengers traveled by 7 Shivshahi buses on Nashik route and 630 passengers traveled by 8 buses on Jalna route from Cidco bus stand. Three buses carried 404 passengers in 10 rounds from the central bus stand on the Aurangabad-Kannad route. On Aurangabad-Sillod route 4 buses served 305 passengers in 8 rounds. On Aurangabad-Phulambri 3 buses carried 85 passengers.

Two buses made 176 journeys in 8 rounds from Kannad depot on Aurangabad route. One bus each made 2 rounds, in which only 8 passengers traveled from Gangapur depot to Aurangabad and Vaijapur. From Soygaon depot to Ajanta, two Shivshahi, one Hirkani and four ordinary buses carried 1,199 passengers in 66 round trips. No bus left Paithan, Sillod and Vaijapur depots. Meanwhile, dismissal notices were issued to 3 employees on Wednesday, 12 on Thursday and 1 on Friday, sources said.