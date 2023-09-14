Student dies as motorcycle dashed on divider

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A student while going to the school died as he lost control of the motorcycle and dashed the divider on the Station Road near Laxmi Talkies in Vaijapur on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Ritesh Bhanudas Gore.

Ritiesh, a resident of Godavari Colony in Vaijapur city was going to the Saint Monica School on his motorcycle at around 8 am on Thursday. He lost control of the speeding motorcycles and dashed the divider. The nearby resident immediately rushed him to the sub-district hospital where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. The body was handed over to the relatives after conducting the postmortem. Ritesh is survived by parents and a sister. A case of accidental death has been registered with the Vaijapur police station.