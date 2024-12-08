Students of 'CSMSS' achieve success in 'BATU’s divisional level ‘Avishkar Festival’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of CSMSS Engineering College have achieved success in the divisional level ‘Avishkar’ innovation festival organised by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (Batu) at PES Engineering College.

Lonere-based BATU and PES Engineering College recently organised a regional innovation festival for colleges of three districts. A total of 178 students presented their innovative research projects. A group of 14 students from CSMSS Engineering College participated in it.

Abhishek Shinde and Syed Ehtesham-Ul-Haq both of them won first prizes in different categories while Krishna Ubale and Rupesh Barhame received second prizes in separate groups.