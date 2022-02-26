Students present skit, short plays based on science

Aurangabad, Feb 26:

School and college students presented dramas on Saturday, the fifth day of the week-long ‘Vidynyan Prasar Mahotsav’ being held at Vivekanand College.

A total of 26 teams registered in the skit category while 17 were for small plays. Smita Sable, Kishor Shirsath and Dhananjay Pawar were the judges for the contest.

The skit, short plays and one-act-play were based on Plastic Free, Swatch Bharat Abhiyan, Make in India, Human Development, Environment Conservation and Preservation.

Girishkumar Bhasin and Subbarao Kothari from the All India Council of Technical Education were present. College principal Dr R S Wangre, vice-principal Dr D R Shengule, Dr R B Shejul and Dr Nitin Adhapur were present. Sharmista Thakur conducted the proceedings of the programme.

Dr R G Dorik, Dilip Mahalinge, Dr Vishnu Surase, Somnath Vanjarwade, Vishal Sange worked for the success of today’s events. Students, parents and the general public from the city were present in large numbers.