Successful Business Networking Meet held in the city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Business Networking Meet held in the city on Sunday proved to be a resounding success, leaving a lasting impact on the entrepreneurial community. Around 100 entrepreneurs gathered to connect, learn, and foster growth. The experts guided the participants. An expert Asif Khatri delivered an insightful knowledge session on brand strategy, addressing numerous queries from the engaged audience. Dr Mohammed Aslam Alig, president of Rifah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mumbai, laid an emphasis on the pivotal role of networking in mutual business growth.

A team comprising Ashfaque Alam Siddiqui, Syed Aqeel, Mohammed Zakir, Mohammed Abdullah and others worked for the success of the event. There were knowledge sessions and interactive discussions and valuable networking opportunities.