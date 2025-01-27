Successful students to be honoured on Jan 29

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lokmat and Shri Vidya Aradhana Academy, Latur, will jointly host a special felictation and prize presentation ceremony at Lokmat Bhavan, at 4.30 pm, on January 29 for the students who scored the highest marks in ‘Shodh Pratibhecha 2025, the State-level scholarship examination.

Shodh Pratibhacha was conducted at different schools across the State to select talented students and make them aware of the entrance examinations like NEET/JEE/CET.

The school-wise and district-level scholarship examination provided an important innovative platform for the students to learn about competitive tests and attempt them in the future. The schools students from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts participated in this examination in large numbers.

The participants from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna who secured the highest marks at school and district level will be honoured with the first, second and third prizes.

Complete information and career guidance will also be provided about NEET/ JEE/CET. The organisers have appealed to 10th-standard students and their parents to attend the programme in large numbers. For information, one may contact on phone (7709890723).

Box

Complete guidance for 10th Std students and aspiring doctors, engineers

Satish Pawar, former chief coordinator of CET Cell, Shahu College, Latur and founder director (academic) of Shri Vidya Aradhana Academy, will guide students and parents on how to prepare for tests like NEET / JEE / CET, choose a group from PCB / PCM / PCMB.

He will also share the success mantra in the examinations and interact with the students. Founder director (Management) of Shri Vidya Aradhana Academy Sanjay Ladda, will guide the participants about the purpose of the examination and the scholarships provided by Shri Vidya Aradhana Academy based on their scores.

Box

Students who scored the highest marks at the district level

--Chh Sambhajinagar: First prize winner (Surnar Piyush Suraj), Second prize (Bhagat Advik Sundarrao) and Third prize (Deshmukh Aryan Bhushan)

--Jalna: First prize (Dighole Anushka Sudarshan), Second (Yatharth Satish Phopliya) and Third (Sonkhedkar Aditya Sachin)

1. Programme: Felicitation Ceremony and Career Guidance

2. Time: 4.30 pm, January 29 (Wednesday)

3. Venue: Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road, Chh Sambhajinagar