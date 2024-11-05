Sulking continues in Mahayuti office-bearers of Kannad Constituency

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sulking continues among the office-bearers of Mahayuti in the Kannad-Soyegaon Assembly Constituency, although many aspirants withdrew their candidatures.

A large disgruntled group has left the campaign of Sanjana Sadhav, the candidate of the Mahayuti.

There is speculation that as per the orders of senior leaders, Shindesena's tehsil head Ketan Kaje, NCP's former MLA Nitin Patil, Santosh Kolhe and Swati Kolhe withdrew their nomination papers, making the way easier for Sanjana Jadhav of Mahayutti.

The process of withdrawal was hardly completed within 24 hours, it is coming to the fore that the aspirants in Mahayuti continue to be frustrated.

Former MLA of NCP-Ajit Pawar group Nitin Patil held a secret meeting with the workers at his house on Monday night and planned the election strategy.

The former council chairman of the same party, Santosh Kolhe, held a meeting of his workers at a Mangal Karyalaya e near Kannada at 1 pm on Tuesday.

Shindesena's tehsil chief Ketan Kaje also conducted a meeting with the workers at his contact office on Monday night. He said that after discussing with the workers, a decision would be taken regarding the election campaign.

Box

Headache for Sanjana & others increased

Former MLA Patil, former council chairman Kolhe and tehsil chief Kaje were the three leaders who were interested in contesting the Assembly elections. The displeasure of the three leaders has not been resolved yet. The headache for Sanjana Jadhav, who is contesting the elections for the first time, and other senior leaders of Mahayuti have increased. They have a question as to how to pacify the disgruntled.