Sunit Kothari shares expertise in IATO Lucknow

Aurangabad:

Noted industrialist and tourism expert Sunit Kothari today shared his expertise as one of the prominent speakers on the topic ‘Last Mile Connectivity - Air, Rail and Road’ organised as a part of the 3-day 37th annual convention of Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) at the Lucknow.

In Business Session 5 held today evening, the Chairman - Civil Aviation and Public Relations Committee of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF), Sunit Kothari along with other speakers including the Additional Secretary (Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways) Amit Kumar Ghosh, the Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer of a private airline Sanjay Kumar, the Director of a reputed travel services Madhav Oza and the CEO of an aviation services Santosh Kumar Sharma guided the tourism service providers and associates.