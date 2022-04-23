Sur-Darbar musical concert on Sunday

Aurangabad, April 21:

The 600th Musical concert ‘Sur-Darbar’ of noted singer Prasad Sadekar has been organised at Marathwada Mahsool Prabodhini, behind government milk dairy on April 24 at 8.45 pm. There is free entry to the concert.

Songs of great shayar and poet Sahir Ludhiyanwi will be presented in the concert. Sadekar will be accompanied by Kavita Watani, Aniruddha Warangaonkar, Dr Shrikant Sahastrabuddhe and Sneha Pawar. Ahilaji Thorat, regional manager, Bank of Maharashtra and Anjali Dhanokar, deputy collector will be the chief guest. The organizing committee has appealed to be present for the concert.