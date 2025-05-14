Surprising theft! Neither the door nor the lock was broken, yet gold stolen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves theft 15 tola of gold jewelry including ornaments bought from Saudi Arabia along with Rs 25,000 in cash, from a house in the Badar Zamin area of Jinsi, without any signs of forced entry.

The incident took place between May 7 and May 11 at the residence of Salim Basme (59). Surprisingly, the main door and the cupboard locks were intact, yet the valuables went missing. As per the complaint, Badar Zamin, who lives in Maksud Colony with her husband and daughter, had gone to attend a family function in the Garam Pani area on May 7. She returned around midnight and kept her gold ornaments in a cupboard. The next day, she went out again while her husband stayed at home. While getting ready for another function, she opened the cupboard to wear the jewellry on may 11, only to find that all the gold and cash were gone. Despite searching the entire house, nothing was found.

The stolen items includes Rs 25,000 in cash, 3 tola gold necklace from Saudi Arabia, 12-gram gold chain, 10 tola gold bangles and 8-gram gold ring. Police suspect that someone might have entered the house during the four-day window. A case has been registered at the Jinsi police station, and an investigation is in progress.