Suspect of three dengue deaths, health department denies

Aurangabad, Sep 8:

Three people died in the Shegaon village in Aurangabad tehsil on Thursday. It was suspected that all three of them died due to Dengue. However, the health officials clarified that one person died due to heart attack, second due to Pneumonia and the cause of the death of the third person is unknown, said district health officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar.

A video in this regard was being circulated on social media claiming the deaths were due to dengue. The officials of the health department of the Zilla Parishad then reached the village and launched an investigation. The officials then clarified that the first died due to pneumonia another died due to heart attack and the cause of the death of the third person is yet to be ascertained as he was being treated in a private hospital.