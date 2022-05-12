'Swarajhankar' live concert today

Aurangabad, May 12:

The Violin Academy and MIT World Peace University have organized a live concert 'Swarajhankar' of sitar player Ustad Sujat Hussain Khan and famous tabla artist Mukesh Jadhav on May 13 at 8 pm at Sant Eknath Rangmandir. There will be free entry for the cultural gathering, but restricted to pass holders. Free passes for this show are available at Sant Eknath Rangmandir, Osmanpura and at PN Gadgil Jewellers. Citizens should attend the show in large numbers, appealed Swarajhankar's Rajas Upadhye.