Swati gets Ph D in Botany
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 10, 2022 10:00 PM 2022-09-10T22:00:03+5:30 2022-09-10T22:00:03+5:30
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Swati Barikrao Shilwant in Botany.
She submitted her thesis titled 'In Vitro, Phytochemical and Molecular Studies in Tacca Leontopetaloides (L) Kuntze' under the guidance of Dr Arvind Dhabe, research guide and professor from the Department of Botany, Bamu.