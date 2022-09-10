Swati gets Ph D in Botany

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Swati Barikrao Shilwant in Botany.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘In Vitro, Phytochemical and Molecular Studies in Tacca Leontopetaloides (L) Kuntze’ under the guidance of Dr Arvind Dhabe, research guide and professor from the Department of Botany, Bamu.