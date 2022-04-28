Sweetness of Sheer Khurma become more expensive

Variety of dry fruits, sutarfeni in demand

Aurangabad, April 28:

The Ramzan Eid is just a few days away and the markets are abuzz with shoppers. Along with clothes, shopping for dry fruits and vermicelli required for preparing Sheer Khurma is in full swing in the city. The delicacy is prepared using a variety of dried fruits. But this year the sweetness has become expensive due to inflation.

Variety of cashews, almonds, raisins, coconuts and vermicelli have arrived in the market for sale. Malegaon's Sutarfeni, which enhances the sweetness of Sheer Khurma, is the most wanted ingredient in Aurangabad. Sutarfeni is eaten with gusto in all families, rich and poor. People of all communities come together to enjoy the Sheer Khurma specially made by the Muslim community on Ramzan Eid. Meanwhile, rising petrol prices have led to an increase in transport costs. This has pushed up the prices of various ingredients by 25 per cent making the shoppers hold back while shopping. Also, the Sutarfeni that cost around Rs 100 to Rs 120 per kg, is now being sold for Rs 180 to Rs 200 per kg.

Giving more information, trader Yunus Tamboli, said there is an increase in dry fruits by about 30 to 40 per cent. This has pushed up the price of dry fruits by one hundred to two hundred rupees per item. Poppy seeds and pistachio prices have risen the most. Last year, a 15 kg can of cooking oil cost Rs 1,400. At present, it is sold for Rs 2,500. Even so, people are buying the necessary items as per their requirement.

Prices of dry fruits (in Kg):

Almonds- Rs 720 to Rs 1000

Cashews - Rs 700 to Rs 1200

Black raisins - Rs 280 to Rs 400

Pistachio- Rs 1800 to Rs 2400

Dates - Rs 160 to Rs 240

Coconut- Rs 200 to Rs 220

Vermicelli - Rs 100 to Rs 120

White Sutarfeni - Rs 180 to Rs 200

Fried Vermicelli - Rs 140 to Rs 160