Take land acquisition decision for Airport expansion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Aurangabad Vimantal Vistarikarangrast Shetkari Kruti Samiti has submitted a memorandum to the chief minister demanding a decision immeditely for the land acquisition for the expansion of the Chikalthana Airport.

After the severe accident at the Chikalthana Airport, the government acquired the lands of the farmers for the expansion of the airport. Later, reservations were given on the lands again. The Airport Authority of India (AAI) in 2014 submitted a proposal for acquiring 182 acres of land for the expansion. Since then, the farmers cannot do any kind of development work on the lands and are incurring heavy losses. The farmers demanded that the lands should be immediately acquired by giving appropriate compensation to them or else the reservation of the land should be cancelled.

The government has appointed the Maharashtra Airport Development Company for expansion purposes, but the initiative for acquiring 182 acres of land has been taken in the past six years, except for the measurement of the land.

Bapusaheb Dahihande, Madanrao Navpute, Sadashiv Patil, Vishwas Navpute, Ramesh Dutonde, Digambar Bakal, Dr Rajeev Khedkar and others have signed the memorandum.