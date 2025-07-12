“Take our dead bodies instead”: Vidyadeep Correction Home girls resist relocation; self-harm reported

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

DCP Pankaj Atulkar on Saturday briefed district collector Dilip Swami on the volatile situation at Vidyadeep Correction Home, where dozens of girls are resisting relocation. Swami has instructed the police and the Women and Child Welfare Committee to handle the matter with utmost sensitivity.

The unrest stems from an earlier incident where nine girls escaped from the home, leading to the arrest of the assistant superintendent and other female staff. In protest, the remaining girls became aggressive on Friday, raised slogans, and openly challenged the administration’s move to shift them. “If you want to shift us, take our dead bodies instead,” they declared. “The sister here has cared for us more than our parents. Why punish all for the mistake of nine?” one girl said, accusing authorities of ignoring their emotional bond with the caretaker. Tensions escalated further when the girls learned of the planned relocation. Some inflicted cuts on their hands using blades. “Take only our dead bodies from here,” a few of them reportedly said, according to senior officials.

“Understand the emotions, not just the procedure”

“I have discussed the matter with the Commissioner of Women and Child Welfare in Pune,” Swami said. “Locally, I have directed Child Welfare Committee members not to behave indifferently. The girls’ emotions must be understood holistically. Every decision will be taken strictly as per legal norms but with empathy.”

-Deelip Swami, District Collector