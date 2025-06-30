Tariff Tension: Relief for Some, Jolt for Others as New Power Rates Kick In

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

From today, electricity bills will drop for households consuming less than 100 units a month but those using more than that are in for a shock, with rates rising across slabs.

As per orders from the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC), power tariffs for domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers will be reduced in phases over five years starting with a 10% cut in the first year, eventually reaching 26%. For now, the benefit is limited to low-usage households. However, public sentiment suggests that Mahavitaran (MSEDCL) may still profit despite giving concessions, sparking concerns among city consumers.

New Power Tariffs (Effective July 1)

Units Used Earlier (₹/unit) New (₹/unit)

BPL1.741.48

1–1006.325.74

101–30012.2312.57

301–50016.7716.85

Above 50018.9319.15

Critics say it's still a hike

“Though lower-consumption users get some relief, the hike on higher slabs offsets it. Bills may rise by 8–10% for many. Even solar users won't escape the impact. Will Mahavitaran now improve its service standards?”

— Hemant Kapadia, Former Consumer Representative, MERC