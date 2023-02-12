Teacher slaps student during PUP examination

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

A teacher slapped a student during the Pre Upper Primary (PUP) Scholarship Exam held at Fransalian School of Excellence at Seven Hills on Sunday. The parents of the child approached the police and complained about the teacher. The issue was resolved after the teacher apologized to the parents and assured them not to do such acts again.

According to the details, a class of fifth students of Cambridge School appeared for the PUP scholarship exam at Fransalian School on Sunday.

Parents of the student said that the examination was held in two sessions between 11 am and 12.30 pm and 2 pm and 3.30 pm and the reporting time was 10 am. The student in the first session by mistake signed on the answer sheet at the place which was meant for the signature of the teacher. When the invigilator checked the answer sheet, she slapped the boy on the head. The student started crying and hence he was taken to another room and was pressurized by the school staff not to tell about it his parents.

During the lunch break, another student came out and told the parents of the student about the incident and he was crying. His parents went inside the school and took the student with them outside the school. He was so tensed with the incident that he could not appear for the second session of the examination, the parents said.

Meanwhile, the parents approached the police and told them about the incident.

The police arrived at the school and inquired about the incident. The concerned teacher admitted her mistake. She apologized to the parents and told them that such an incident will not occur again. When tried to contact the school, there was no authorized person available for their comment.

Resolved after the mediation of police and PTA

PSI Santosh Raut and other officers of the Jawaharnagar police station and the Parents-Teachers Association of Fransalian School mediated and resolved the issue. The parents of the students and the police were assured that such an incident will not occur in the school again. The parents did not lodge any complaint against the school, said PSI Raut.

PTA member S K Hiwale said the school was informed about the examination yesterday. As it was Sunday and the school was closed, the teachers were informed about the examination at the last hour and hence the school had very less time to make arrangements. The school will see that such an incident should not take place again.