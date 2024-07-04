Teachers demonstrate for old pension scheme in rain

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Marathwada Shikshak Sangh (MSS) demonstrated in front of the deputy director of education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region) on Thursday in the rain for their different demands including the implementation of the old pension scheme and giving grants to non-aided.

In a memorandum submitted to the deputy director of education, it was stated that there are many schools which fulfil the current rules and regulations and are eligible for a 100 per cent grant.

The agitators said that the fifth installment of arrears of Seventh Pay Commission recommendations should be given in cash and the Assuranced Career Progression Scheme of 10,20 and 30 (years) should be implemented for teaching and non-teaching employees.

Their other demands included teachers working on a clock-hour basis, who should be approved as regular teachers and 65,000 vacant posts of teachers should be filled in the State.

Bhai Chandrakant Chavan led the agitators which included Dr Ramakant Rathod, Navnath Mantri, Ashok Dhamdhere, Vilas Chavan and Vilas Bhutekar.