Teachers salary being delayed for non-implementation of CPM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thousands of teachers of primary and secondary school teachers across the State do not get salary on time despite the directives of the education department to disburse salary through cash management product (CPM) on the first day of every month across the State.

It may be noted that many times the teachers' salary is being delayed for weeks. The teachers have to face financial problems like paying the fees of children, loans and insurance instalments.

The teachers unions raised the matter with the local self-governing bodies to the State Government time again. However, the issue remained unresolved for the past several years.

Jalna Zilla Parishad administration implemented Cash Management Produce (CPM) to release teachers' salary through nationalised on the first day of every month. The initiative salary disbursement issue of Jalna district teachers.

Considering this, the office of the education commissioner instructed all the Zilla Parishads recently to pay salary to teachers on the first day of every month through CPM. A letter was also sent to the directors of the Primary and Secondary Education Department of the State to ensure that teachers' salaries are not delayed and conveyed to the Government about it. Despite this, teachers are not receiving salaries as per the directives. When contacted, the joint director of education (education commissioner) was not available for comment. Meanwhile, Akhil Bhartiya Shikshak Sangh requested the education department of the State to release teachers' salaries on time.