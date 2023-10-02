Teachers take out mega morcha

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of different teachers' unions took out a mega morcha to the office of the district collector on Gandhi Jayanti on Monday in protest against giving non-academic works to the teachers and the decision to close schools which have fewer students strength.Thousands of teachers associated with 22 unions, under the guidance of Maharashtra Rajya Prathmik Shishak Sangh, participated in the morcha that began at Kranti Chowk and culminated at the office of the district collector. Sambhajirao Thorat, Madhukarrao Walture and Rajesh Hiwale led the agitators which submitted a charter of 14 demands to the chief minister through the district collector.