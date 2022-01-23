Teachers union demand to solve pending problems

Aurangabad, Jan 23:

Members of Maharashtra Rajya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh demanded various pending issues including promotion, the merger of excess teachers before the transfer process begins and promotion.

A delegation of the union met the education officer of Zilla Parishad M K Deshmukh, chief accounts and finance officer Appasaheb Chate.

The officers informed the delegation that the promotion process had begun in education while the extension officers promotion process would commence from the next week. The deduction statement of provident fund from July month would be sent to the Finance Department.

Rajesh Hiwale led the delegation.

The other demands of the teachers are providing immediately eligibility certificate, relaxation from language condition, clearing examination permission proposal, financial provision for offline pay bills submission and fixing staffing patterns as per the strength of students in September 2021.