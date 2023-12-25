Teachers union opposed decision of 70 pc teachers' recruitment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Different teachers' unions have opposed the decision of recruitment of teachers only 70 per cent vacant instead of 80 per cent.

It may be noted that there are hundreds of teacher posts are vacant in Zilla Parishad and local self-governing bodies schools across the State. The Government conducts the Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) as eligibility for the teachers' posts.

Thousands of youths qualified the TAIT in February-March this year and have been waiting for the recruitment. The education department different pre-recruitment processes like verification and -self-certification of documents and instructed the schools to fill 80 per cent of posts out of total vacant, after fixing the staffing pattern on the basis of verified Aadhar cards of students. However, some public representatives have taken the objection to the process of roster verification. Because of this, the Education Department has asked chief executive officers and education officers of all the ZP to fill 70 per cent of the total vacant teaching posts in schools through Pavitra Portal. The various teachers' unions including Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh opposed the decision. Founder of the union Sajid Ahmed said all 80 per cent of teachers should be filled across to reduce the number of unemployed youths in the State.