Teachers unions up in arms over stringent conditions of training

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 2,000 teachers were deprived of training which is being conducted online for the ‘Senior Pay Scale and and Selection Pay Scale’ across the State.

Teachers unions are up in arms over the stringent conditions of the training. Around 25,000 teachers of primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in the State are undergoing training since June 2. It will continue up to June 12. This training is mandatory after 12 years and 24 years of service for the promotion.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) holds daily training sessions from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm. The test of 10 minutes is held after every lecture. As per the terms and conditions of the training, if a participant is late by just one minute or fails to get 50 per cent marks in a test after every lecture due to technical problems or unavoidable issues, they are removed from the training. Significantly, Urdu medium teachers are being given training in Marathi. The different teacher's unions said that there is a possibility that this mess will directly affect the promotion of teachers.

Founder of the Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh Sajid Nisar Ahmed demanded that the technical problems should be resolved immediately, all rules be relaxed. “The teachers should not face inconvenience due to technical problems. The Education Department was requested to take serious note of this. The teachers who were excluded from the training should be allowed to participate again. Action should be taken against the guilty officials. Otherwise, a protest will be started by boycotting the training,” he added.

Marathwada Shikshak Sangh demanded that the irregularities being taken place during the teachers' training should be removed as the teachers are under stress due to this. “The fee for this training, which is non-resident and requires teachers to bring all the equipment, is Rs 2,000. This has created immense dissatisfaction, irritation and anger among the teachers. There is a need to take an immediate cognizance of irregularities in the training and fee should be refunded,” its office-bearers said.

No holiday on Eid

In a memorandum submitted to the School Education Minister, Mohsin Ahmed, a social activist and trustee of an education society, stated that Bakri Eid festival came during the training period. “But, no holiday was given to the participants. The Commissioner of Education was interacting with the teachers through a youtube channel on June 8, even though it was a Sunday. It is a matter of great sadness that the teachers were instructed to fill the Google form even on the day of Eid on June 7,” he added.